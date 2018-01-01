There is no setup process. Extract the zip and open up subchan.exe, click on Add to Context Menu button and hit Esc to exit and you are done!
Right click on a Movie/ TV Episode file and select Subchan from the context menu. Subchan will search for suitable subtitles. Just click on the subtitle you want to download from drop down menu. Subtitle will be downloaded to the same folder :)
● Muti-Language subtitle search.
● Subtitle Batch download.
Found a bug? App not working? Let us know :)
Email : semicolon.we@gmail.com